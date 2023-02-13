Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $118.64 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile
Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading
