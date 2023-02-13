Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.65 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and $219,454.98 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.71235608 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $186,126.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

