KuCoin Token Price Tops $8.04 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.04 or 0.00036974 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $791.42 million and $799,065.28 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

