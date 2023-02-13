K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank cut K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

