Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Koppers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $709.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

