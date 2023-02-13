KonPay (KON) Price Tops $0.0787 on Top Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. KonPay has a total market cap of $113.26 million and $2.10 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

