Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 28,542 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Five9 worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Five9 by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Five9 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 Stock Down 4.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.