Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 6,738 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 279,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBH opened at $37.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

