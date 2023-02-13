KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Tops $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1,738.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 97% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00424148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,072.25 or 0.28096317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000164 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06258735 USD and is up 72.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,307.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

