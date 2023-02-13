Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,201 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro Stock Performance

Shares of AYRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 98,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.47. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

