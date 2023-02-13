Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 0.9% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 301,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,052. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.