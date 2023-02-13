Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,721. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $409.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average is $277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.