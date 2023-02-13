Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ARKF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. 214,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

