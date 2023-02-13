Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,636 shares of company stock worth $30,420,426. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

