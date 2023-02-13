Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 5.1% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 254.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after buying an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.98. 73,630,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,362,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $613.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.