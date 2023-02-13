King Wealth Takes $179,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

King Wealth bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.