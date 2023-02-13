King Wealth Sells 170 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

King Wealth reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $80.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

