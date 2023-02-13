King Wealth Purchases 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

King Wealth boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.44 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

