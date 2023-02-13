King Wealth Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

King Wealth increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 201,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 83,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.