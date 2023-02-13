King Wealth Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.8% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

LMT stock opened at $486.14 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.