King Wealth Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

King Wealth decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $143.88 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

