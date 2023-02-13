King Wealth Buys 498 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.2% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $227.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

