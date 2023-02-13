King Wealth Acquires 381 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.67. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Arrow Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.