Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

