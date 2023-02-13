Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

