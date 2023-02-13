Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 7,700 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Xperi makes up approximately 2.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.26% of Xperi worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 1.7 %

XPER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 56,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xperi Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.