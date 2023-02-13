Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 88,621 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $34.03. 111,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

