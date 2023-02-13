Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.37% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.63. 264,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,528. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

