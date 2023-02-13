Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.14. 512,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,333. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.



