Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $694,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VHT traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $245.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.