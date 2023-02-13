Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.84

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Kava has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $344.19 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00080782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00060240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,146,660 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.