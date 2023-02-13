Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $107.85 million and $1.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,609,572,548 coins and its circulating supply is 16,609,572,549 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,588,853,635 with 16,588,853,635.274311 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00644699 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,737,524.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

