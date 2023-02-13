Kadant (KAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter.

NYSE KAI opened at $201.88 on Monday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

