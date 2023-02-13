JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and $395,998.76 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00005745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.23 or 0.27936373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000165 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,182,002 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

