JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. 350,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.