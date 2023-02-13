JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.28) price target on Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 811 ($9.75).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN stock opened at GBX 729.80 ($8.77) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.34. The company has a market capitalization of £21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,140.31. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.59).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

