Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,140 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

