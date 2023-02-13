Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $57,316.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00043825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019785 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00215747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007279 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,721.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.