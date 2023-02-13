Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 142

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 142 ($1.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.83 ($1.50).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 121.75 ($1.46). 10,172,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 760.94.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

