Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average is $187.71. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $163.56 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

