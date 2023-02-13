Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.75. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 34,003 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1,141.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

