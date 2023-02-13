Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ITH opened at GBX 185.90 ($2.23) on Thursday. Ithaca Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 166.50 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.90 ($3.06).

Insider Buying and Selling at Ithaca Energy

In related news, insider Alan Alexander Bruce purchased 50,000 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($60,103.38).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

