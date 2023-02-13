Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.48. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

