iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Position Trimmed by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 187.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IDU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,912. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

