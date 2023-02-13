iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. 255,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

