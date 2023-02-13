iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.9% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.34 and its 200 day moving average is $394.75.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
