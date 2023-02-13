iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,471. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

