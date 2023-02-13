iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

