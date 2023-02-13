iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,085,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

MCHI stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

