iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.